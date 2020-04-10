Qatar reports 225 new COVID-19 cases, 2,057 in total

DOHA, April 7 (Xinhua) — Qatar reported on Tuesday 225 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2,057, the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.

A total of 19 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in Qatar to 150, the statement said.

The ministry conducted lab tests over 3,710 people today, bringing the total number of tests to 41,818 so far, the ministry statement added.

Besides, two more deaths were confirmed, raising the fatalities from the virus to six.

The new cases have been placed into quarantine and are receiving the necessary medical care.