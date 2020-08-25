Qatar reports 243 new COVID-19 cases, 117,008 in total

DOHA, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 243 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 117,008, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 277 more recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 113,808, while no new death was reported as the fatalities remained 193, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

The ministry attributed the increase in coronavirus infections to gatherings and visits as well as ignoring the preventive measures such as staying at home and social distancing.

A total of 589,920 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. Enditem