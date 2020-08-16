Qatar reports 271 new COVID-19 cases, 115,080 in total

DOHA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — The Qatari Health Ministry on Sunday announced 271 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 115,080, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 289 more recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 111,794, while the death toll increased by one to 193, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

The ministry attributed the increase in coronavirus infections to gatherings and visits as well as ignoring the preventive measures such as staying at home and social distancing.

A total of 551,273 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.

China and Qatar have offered mutual help during the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 21, five Qatar Airways cargo freighters flew to China carrying approximately 300 tons of medical supplies donated by the airline.

On July 8, Chinese health officials and medical experts held a video conference with Qatari counterparts to share experience and expertise in fighting COVID-19.

The two sides also held in-depth exchange of views on the issues that Qatar is most concerned about, including coronavirus prevention and control, test analysis, clinic care, vaccine development and social management. Enditem