Qatar reports 292 new COVID-19 cases, 113,938 in total

DOHA, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The Qatari Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 292 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 113,938, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 303 more recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 110,627, while the death toll increased by two to 190, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

The ministry attributed the increase in coronavirus infections to gatherings and visits as well as ignoring the preventive measures such as staying at home and social distancing.

A total of 533,995 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. Enditem