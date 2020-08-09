Qatar reports 297 new COVID-19 cases, 112,947 in total

DOHA, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 297 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 112,947, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 271 more recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 109,709, while the death toll increased by two to 184, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

The ministry attributed the increase in coronavirus infections to gatherings and visits as well as ignoring the preventive measures such as staying at home and social distancing.

A total of 520,360 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. Enditem