Qatar reports 389 new COVID-19 cases, 210,992 in total

DOHA, May 9 (Xinhua) — The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 389 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 210,992, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 1,063 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 201,530, while the fatalities increased by six to 508, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,945,111 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 1,813,240. Enditem