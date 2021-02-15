Qatar reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 157,244 in total

DOHA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 440 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 157,244, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 177 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 148,314, while the fatalities remained 255 for the second day running, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,465,229 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. Enditem