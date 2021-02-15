Qatar reports 448 new COVID-19 cases, 158,132 in total

DOHA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The Qatari Health Ministry on Monday announced 448 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 158,132, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 186 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 148,677, while the fatalities remained 255 for the third day running, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,476,247 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. Enditem