Qatar reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 164,600 in total

DOHA, March 2 (Xinhua) — The Qatari health ministry on Tuesday announced 463 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 164,600, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 359 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 154,420, while the fatalities remained 259 for the second consecutive day, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,550,694 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. Enditem