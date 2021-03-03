Qatar reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 164,137 in total

DOHA, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Qatari health ministry on Monday announced 473 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 164,137, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 440 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 154,061, while the fatalities increased by one to 259, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,544,331 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. Enditem