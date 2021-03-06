Qatar reports 475 new COVID-19 cases, 165,546 in total

DOHA, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Qatari Health Ministry on Thursday announced 475 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 165,546.

Meanwhile, 318 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries in Qatar to 155,070, while the total fatalities remained at 260 for the second day running, the ministry said in a statement quoted by the official Qatar News Agency (QNA).

A total of 1,563,932 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, it added. Enditem