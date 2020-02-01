Qatari Emir accepts PM’s resignation, names successor

DOHA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Qatar’s emir on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani and named a new prime minister.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani appointed via royal decree Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani as the new prime minister and interior minister, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Sheikh Khalid took the oath of office before the emir in a ceremony attended by Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani.

The new prime minister has been the head of the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office.

He worked in the gas industry field and had received education in the United States before working for Sheikh Tamim when he was the crown prince.