Qatari foreign minister: Turkey and Qatar are set to sign 12 new agreements.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Qatar and Turkey are expected to sign 12 new agreements during the Turkish president’s visit to the Gulf nation on Monday, according to Qatar’s foreign minister.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, speaking to reporters ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Qatar’s capital Doha, praised Turkey’s economy as “built on a solid foundation” and emphasized that his country has “massive investments” in Turkey.

Erdogan will arrive in Qatar on Monday for a two-day official visit to attend the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee’s seventh meeting.

His visit is at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to a statement released by Turkey’s Communications Directorate on Sunday.

Along with regional and international issues, the two leaders are expected to review bilateral relations in all dimensions and discuss steps that can be taken to deepen cooperation.

The Palestinian issue, developments in Syria, and Afghanistan will all be discussed at the Turkish-Qatari summit, according to Qatar’s top diplomat.