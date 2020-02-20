Qatar’s investments in Britain: Barclays, Sainsbury’s,…

LONDON, Feb 19 – The state-owned Qatar Airways has bought a $600 million stake in British Airways-owner IAG to increase its holding to 25.1%, advancing its strategy of building a global portfolio of international carriers.
Here are some of the wealthy Gulf state’s other investments in Britain.
Barclays
The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the state’s sovereign wealth fund, owns a 5.9% stake in Barclays, making it the British bank’s second largest investor, according to Refinitiv data.
Sainsbury’s
The QIA owns a 21.8% stake in Britain’s second largest supermarket group, according to Refinitiv. The Qataris built up their stake during a failed bid attempt in 2007.
Harrods
The QIA bought the famous London department store Harrods from Egyptian-born businessman Mohamed al-Fayed in 2010 in a deal reported to be worth around 1.5 billion pounds ($1.95 billion).
Heathrow Airport
The QIA is part of a consortium that owns Britain’s biggest airport, along with Ferrovial, China Investment Corp and others.
Canary Wharf
A QIA-led consortium purchased the owner of London’s Canary Wharf business district in 2015 for $4 billion.
The Shard
The QIA also owns London’s Shard skyscraper.
