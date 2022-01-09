Qatar’s ruler discusses efforts to restore order in Kazakhstan, which has been rocked by protests.

Qatar’s ruler discusses efforts to restore calm in Kazakhstan, which has been rocked by protests.

Qatar’s and Kazakhstan’s leaders spoke on the phone on Saturday to discuss efforts to restore calm in Kazakhstan.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, spoke by phone with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who briefed the Qatari leader on efforts to restore calm and strengthen security and stability in Kazakhstan, according to the emir’s office.

Tamim expressed his confidence in the Kazakh authorities’ ability to resolve their country’s crisis and “restore normalcy in the brotherly nation,” according to the statement.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries, according to the statement.

In the last week, at least 18 security officers and 26 protesters have been killed in violence in Kazakhstan as a result of protests over rising fuel prices.

The Kazakh Interior Ministry reports that 4,266 people have been detained as a result of the violence, including citizens from neighboring countries.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty, the commercial capital, and the oil-rich Mangystau region in response to the unrest.

Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.