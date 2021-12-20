Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund will contribute £85 million to Rolls-Royce’s plan to build small nuclear power plants.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund will put £85 million into Rolls-Royce’s plan to build small nuclear power plants.

As a result of the investment, the Qatar Investment Authority will own a 10% stake in the company.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund will invest £85 million in a government-backed scheme by Rolls-Royce to build mini nuclear power plants in the UK.

The Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor, which is majority-owned by the engineering behemoth, was formed to develop reactor sites that are a tenth of the size of traditional reactors.

As a result of the investment, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will hold a 10% stake in the company.

The Qatar fund’s investment comes after BNF Resources UK, owned by the French Perrodo family, and Exelon Generation, a US utility, announced cash injections last month.

After nearly £500 million in investment, Rolls-Royce SMR is now “fully funded,” according to the company.

“I am tremendously pleased to announce that we have further strengthened our relationship with Qatar, thanks to QIA’s investment in the Rolls-Royce SMR business,” said Warren East, chairman and chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce Group.

“We have successfully raised the capital required to launch Rolls-Royce SMR, and it is reassuring to know that the company is now well positioned to succeed.”

“QIA is investing in the energy transition and funding technologies that enable low-carbon electricity generation,” Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, the company’s chief executive officer, said.

“We will continue to look for investments that align with our mission of creating long-term value for future generations through responsible, sustainable investments.”

“This investment is a clear vote of confidence in the UK’s global leadership in nuclear innovation and follows the £210 million Government investment in the development of small modular reactors,” said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

“It’s a huge step forward in our plan to deploy more homegrown, affordable clean energy, ensuring greater energy independence for the UK, high-skilled jobs, and cheaper, cleaner electricity for people’s homes.”

Rolls-Royce has announced a collaboration with easyJet to investigate industry-wide sustainability solutions for commercial aircraft, keeping with the sustainability theme.

The study, which will begin in January 2022 and last up to two years, will look into alternative energy and power solutions, such as low carbon and zero-emission technologies, and how they can be applied to aircraft.

The research will look at a wider range of aspects of the aviation energy and operational ecosystem, such as fuel production, transportation, storage, and handling.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund to invest £85m into Rolls-Royce’s scheme to build mini nuclear power stations