Qingdao coach feels ill due to hard work and weather

GUANGZHOU, May 8 (Xinhua) — Qingdao FC head coach Wu Jingui confirmed that he felt run down after having worked too hard under unfriendly weather.

The 60-year-old has returned to Shanghai from Guangzhou, where his side is based, to have a physical check.

“It was sweltering in Guangzhou and I had to deal with a heavy workload. I felt under the weather, so I decided to come back to Shanghai to have a physical check,” he said.

“If everything is fine, I will return to Guangzhou to join up with my team,” he said.

Wu reportedly felt uneasy with his heart on Monday and missed his side’s Chinese Super League game with Guangzhou City that day.

He is set to be absent from Qingdao’s match against Shandong Luneng on Saturday. Enditem