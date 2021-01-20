Qingdao edges Shenzhen in overtime to end losing streak

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — The Qingdao Eagles defeated the Shenzhen Aviators 139-133 in overtime in the 32nd round of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Tuesday, ending their eight-game losing streak.

Falling behind with three points in the first half, Qingdao scored 40 points back from the locker room to turn over the table 90-74 before the last period.

Askia Booker scored a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to tie the game 118-118, dragging the match into overtime.

Lin Weihan got four points at the free-throw line to nail the Qingdao victory, making Booker’s game-high 52 points in vain.

Dakari Johnson got a team-high 38 points and 14 rebounds for Qingdao, Lin grabbed 19 points and 14 assists, and Shao Yinglun added 14 points.

Besides Booker’s contribution, He Xining scored 25 points for Shenzhen and Shen Zijie finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Enditem