Qingdao head coach to miss Shandong derby due to heart check

GUANGZHOU, May 7 (Xinhua) — Qingdao FC head coach Wu Jingui will miss his side’s next Chinese Super League match against Shandong Luneng due to a heart check.

Wu did not show up at Friday’s pre-match media conference, and team official Yang Weijian said he had returned to his hometown Shanghai for a heart check.

“Mr. Wu will not be present for tomorrow’s match, but the other coaching staff will be there,” Yang said.

The 60-year-old also missed the Qingdao side’s last match against Guangzhou City on Monday as he felt uneasy with his heart. Enditem