Qingdao notch first win in Chinese Super League

SUZHOU, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — With goals from Zhu Jianrong and Zhou Junchen, Qingdao Huanghai secured their first win over Tianjin Taida in the sixth round of the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

In the past five rounds, Tianjin Taida recored only one draw and four losses. Qingdao Huanghai had four draws and one loss.

Zhu Jianrong opened the scoring in the the 13th minute. At the 23rd minute, a Zhou Junchen goal awarded Qingdao a 2-0 lead.

Both sides failed to change the score in the second half.

With the win, Qingdao Huanghai rose to the fifth in Group B in Suzhou. Tianjin Taida stay on the bottom with only one point. Enditem