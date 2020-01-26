Qinghai strengthens wildlife management

XINING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Northwest China’s Qinghai province has strengthened its wildlife management as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a circular issued on Saturday by the provincial forestry and grassland administration.

Wildlife parks were ordered to temporarily shut down, said the document. Deer and musk farms shall ban all visitors and implement epidemic prevention measures.

The province has urged a strengthened crackdown on illegal acts of poaching, selling wildlife and related products.

The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers and boasts rare wildlife species such as snow leopards and wild yaks.