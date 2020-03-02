Qld couple in court over toddler’s death

A couple charged with murdering a toddler who vanished in regional Queensland more than four years ago has faced court.

Sinitta Dawita, 28, and her fiance Tane Desatge, 40, are accused of murdering her daughter Kaydence Dawita Mills.

The couple did not apply for bail as they faced Dalby Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.

Kaydence was born in September 2014 but was last seen in 2016.

Police launched an investigation into her disappearance late last year.

They dug up a backyard at a Chinchilla home in December with the aim of finding the little girl.

On Sunday officers declared a crime scene at the Chinchilla Weir, on the Western Downs inland from Brisbane.

Soon afterwards the couple was charged with murder, torture and interfering with a corpse.

Dawita and Desatge were remanded in custody for a committal mention on June 30 in the same court.