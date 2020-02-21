Qld financial adviser charged over fraud

A former Townsville financial adviser allegedly defrauded more than a million dollars from his client’s pension and superannuation for over a decade to fund his lifestyle.

Anthony Vivian Dick allegedly used about $1.1 million of his client’s money to pay personal bills between March 2006 and December 2017.

Dick was charged with 11 dishonesty offences and faced the Townsville Magistrates Court on February 10, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission said on Thursday.

He was granted bail to reappear in the same court on May 11.