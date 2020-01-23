Qld gets first flood warning since May

Forecasters have issued Queensland’s first flood warning since May last year for a shire that’s been fully drought-declared for six long, hard years.

The past week of showers and storms has pushed the Paroo River at Caiwarro, in outback Bulloo shire, to minor flood levels.

More rain is expected over the catchment in coming days, the river at Hungerford is likely to exceed that on Wednesday or Thursday.

That would be a small miracle for southwestern communities that have been drought declared since January 2014.

A ridge of high pressure over the Coral Sea is sucking very moist air over Queensland, generating significant showers and storm activity in parts of the state.

The southeast corner, which has already had days of rain and storms, is expected to get more of the same later on Tuesday, with current heatwave conditions to persist as well.

Areas that could cop severe storms later in the day include Brisbane, and the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, and the Wide Bay Burnett region.

“It’s likely that they could produce some damaging winds, potentially heavy rainfall and even the chance of some large hail,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff has told reporters.

Overnight the temperature in Brisbane fell to 26 degrees, but because of the high level of moisture in the air, the apparent, or “feels like”, temperature at 3am was 31.1C.

Sticky nights are expected until the end of the week, with the humidity, day and night time temperatures to remain high.

Top temperatures in the southeast corner are expected to hover around the mid-30s, while overnight temperatures are forecast to be four to seven degrees above average.

“We are continuing to forecast some muggy and quite uncomfortable conditions for southeast Queensland and indeed much of the eastern coastal fringe this week,” Ms Hoff said.