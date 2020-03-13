Qld nightclubbers at risk of coronavirus

Patrons of a popular Brisbane nightclub are in danger of contracting coronavirus after a student tested positive to the illness.

Authorities have warned anyone who was at Friday’s Riverside on Saturday night to be aware they could have come into contact with the 22-year-old University of Queensland student whose condition was confirmed on Tuesday.

The warning comes with Queensland’s Chief Medical Officer revealing the state’s toll has topped 20 after a woman and a man, both in their 30s and from the Gold Coast, tested positive.

Earlier on Wednesday a Gold Coast university campus closed its doors to staff and students after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Southern Cross University was closed for cleaning after one of its Phillippines-based staff members tested positive on Tuesday.

He attended workshops at the university’s Gold Coast and Lismore campuses from March 4-to-6 before returning to The Philippines on Saturday.

Health officials and university representatives are working to contact 45 people in contact with or near him during his time in Australia.

The Lismore campus, in northern NSW, will also be closed and cleaned as a precaution.

The university is urging anyone feeling unwell to self-isolate and seek medical attention.

Queensland’s education minister Grace Grace banned school groups travelling overseas except for New Zealand.

Ms Grace says the measure is a protective action to contain the spread of the virus.