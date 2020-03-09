Qld opener Burns puts WA on back foot

Test opener Joe Burns has helped Queensland build a strong platform as they set about chasing Western Australia’s first innings’ total in their pivotal Sheffield Shield encounter at the WACA ground.

Resuming at 0-11 the second-placed Queensland reached 1-180 at tea on day two, to trail WA but just 97 runs on Saturday.

Separated by just a few points on the ladder, defeat for either side in the penultimate-round fixture would potentially be fatal.

Burns seemed set for a second successive century after his ton against Victoria last week, only to be caught and bowled by medium-pacer Matthew Kelly for 93 just prior to the break.

Rookie opener Bryce Street has batted through two sessions to compile a watchful unbeaten 60, while Nathan McSweeney is nine not out.

WA were bowled out for 277 on day one against a Queensland attack bolstered by the return of regular frontline bowlers Michael Neser and Mark Steketee.