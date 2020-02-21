Qld to get monster waterbomber aircraft

A large air tanker that can dump 15,000 litres of water onto a bushfire will be based in Queensland from the next fire season.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk expressed her desire last year for the tanker, saying her government would pay for the aircraft on its own if federal counterparts didn’t offer cash.

On Thursday, she announced funds to cover the cost of basing the aircraft in Queensland under a deal with the National Aerial Firefighting Centre.

Queensland crews clocked up 6557 hours in 72 aircraft during last year’s season, doubling the number of hours flown the year before.

A large air tanker was used to fight fires in Queensland for the first time in 2018 under an agreement with New South Wales.

It was bound for Queensland last year but was recalled on multiple occasions last year as fires raged on both sides of the border.