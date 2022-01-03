Quadrantids: How to see one of 2022’s most spectacular meteor showers tonight

Quadrantids: Here’s how to see one of the year’s best meteor showers tonight in 2022.

The shower is known for its bright ‘fireball’ meteors, which are large bursts of light and color that last longer than a typical meteor streak.

The first meteor shower of 2022 will peak tonight, providing a treat for skywatchers.

According to NASA, the Quadrantids are one of the best astronomical spectacles of the year, with between 60 and 200 meteors visible per hour under ideal conditions.

Today, January 3, the shower is expected to peak between 9 and 10 p.m.

The Quadrantids appear every year between December 28 and January 12 when the Earth passes through debris left by the asteroid 2003 EH1.

The meteors are traveling at a speed of 25.5 miles per second (41 km/s).

Looking north-east towards the Bootes constellation in the northern hemisphere is the best way to see them.

Try to find a location with little light pollution if you want to see as many meteors as possible.

Allow your eyes to adjust to the night sky for about 30 minutes.

Cloud cover may be an issue for viewing the Quadrantids in the south of England, according to the latest Met Office forecasts.

The Midlands, West Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland appear to be the best locations.

The Quadrantids were discovered for the first time in 1825.

