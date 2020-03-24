Quake-hit Croatian news agency continues ops

ANKARA

Croatia’s state-run Hina news agency said the building in the capital housing its offices was severely damaged Sunday in an earthquake, but it will continue to provide its services to its clients around the clock.

“The agency’s reporters, editors, photojournalists, translators, language subeditors, IT specialists and other staff are doing all they can to ensure the smooth functioning of the public news service and provide the public with accurate and timely information while observing the professional and ethical standards of journalism,” its management said in a press release.

It added that all stories relating to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Croatia and earthquake that struck Zagreb and surrounding areas are available free of charge on Hina’s website.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the capital Zagreb on Sunday at 6.30 a.m. (0530GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake, which occurred less than 10 kilometers north-northeast of the city center, was also reportedly felt in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Slovenia and Austria.

It damaged many homes and workplaces in the capital as well as historical buildings.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the earthquake was the strongest in 140 years, calling on people who exited buildings to keep their distance and stay calm.