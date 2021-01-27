Qualcomm introduces next generation digital cockpit solutions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — U.S. tech giant Qualcomm introduced on Tuesday its next generation of digital cockpit solutions with the 4th Generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms.

The automotive digital cockpit is evolving to a zonal electronic/electrical compute architecture, driven by the complexity, cost and need for a central compute consolidation, according to Qualcomm.

Utilizing 5nm processing technology, the new digital cockpit platforms provide automakers with the one of the highest performance system-on-chip, allowing the end-consumer to have the latest features and capabilities through over-the-air updates post-deployment and throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle.

“The digital cockpit has become synonymous with the ever-growing need for automakers to create a unique, differentiated and branded experience for their customer,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and general manager of automotive for Qualcomm Technologies, at a virtual technology showcase event.

“With our 4th Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, we strive to deliver the industry’s most advanced digital cabin solutions and aim to reinvent the driver, passenger and rear seat entertainment and contextual awareness experience, while also addressing the automakers’ shift to zonal compute architectures with the fusion of compute, performance, AI and safety,” he said. Enditem