Quality Control rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was shot and killed in front of two children while driving in Miami at the age of 28.

Wavy Navy Pooh was shot and killed in front of two children while driving in Miami at the age of 28.

Wavy Navy Pooh, a rap artist, was shot and killed in Miami, according to reports.

Shandler Beaubien, the star of Quality Control, was fatally shot while driving with his two children on Friday night.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department, there was a one-year-old in a carseat in the front seat and a five-year-old child in the back seat while Beaubien was driving.

According to Zabaleta, the shooter was in a four-door gray Lexus that sped away westbound on Southwest 152nd Street.

At the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue, the rapper was shot and killed.

