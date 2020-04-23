Quarantine restrictions extended in Lithuania with new easing measures

VILNIUS, April 22 (Xinhua) — The government of Lithuania on Wednesday extended the nationwide quarantine restrictions until May 11 with the easing measures such as reopening of all shops and shopping malls as of Thursday.

Th new measures also included letting outdoor cafes, hairdressing, beauty parlors, libraries and museums to resume operation from the start of the next week.

“We are aiming at creating as equal conditions for competition as possible, therefore all stores can resume work as of tomorrow but they must ensure safety and distance between people. From the next week, the quarantine requirements will be even milder,” Zygimantas Vaiciunas, Minister of Energy and acting Minister of Economy and Innovation was quoted as saying in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lithuania’s Minister of Health Aurelijus Veryga said at a press conference earlier on Wednesday that “optimistic sign” is seen in the Baltic country as a record number of COVID-19 tests has been carried out over the last day and the percentage of positive tests found was record low.

“So far, we are dealing quite well with the situation,” said Veryga.

According to the new regulations passed by the government, all shops may reopen as of Thursday, compared to the previous rules when stores were allowed to open only if they had separate entrances.

As of April 27, outdoor cafes and some beauty service providers will be allowed to reopen.

With a required space of at least 10 square meters per visitor, outdoor sports facilities, parks, zoos, botanical gardens, libraries and museums will be allowed to open to visitors in group of no more than two.

Face protection measures such as masks or respirators remain obligatory in public places.

Schools continue to provide remote learning process, while pre-school education institutions remain closed.

The quarantine restrictions in the Baltic country has been prolonged three times after its first introduction on March 16.

According to the Ministry of Health, Lithuania had a total of 1,370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by Wednesday morning. To date, 38 people have died from the virus-caused disease and 357 have recovered. Enditem