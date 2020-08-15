Quarantined Brits furious after missing last ferries & trains from France in chaotic night that saw 1 group charter BOAT

BRITS returning home from France are furious they’ll have to quarantine for two weeks after missing the last trains and ferries that beat the 4am deadline.

One group was forced to charter a boat to get home as holidaymakers scrambled to get back to to the UK before the two-week enforced quarantine that came into effect at 4am.

160,000 Brits attempted to return from France to the UK yesterday in a bid to avoid the new self isolation rules.

Many holidaymakers were left stranded as tickets home quickly sold out or skyrocketed in price following the government’s announcement at 10pm on Thursday.

Alexis Walmsley, from Basingstoke, missed the last Eurostar from Paris to London last night – and now faces 14 days of quarantine with her disabled son.

The furious mum wrote on Twitter: “So near and yet so far. Reorganised my return from France to ensure my disabled son didn’t have to quarantine but our TGV was so delayed we are going to miss the last Eurostar home.

“Made new booking for me and my disabled son (who won’t understand quarantine) from Avignon to Paris for the Eurostar.

“We’d have made it home but for a massive delay at Lyon. Now I don’t even know where we will sleep tonight.”

And one mum was forced to leave two of her children in France with her husband as she fled on the last Eurostar train so she would not miss work.

She was only able to get tickets for herself and her baby and now fears her two daughters could still be in quarantine when their school returns.

She told Sky News: “I could only find one ticket for me and my baby to get back. I had to do this because of my job.

“My husband and two daughters will come back on Monday.

“This quarantine makes no sense because when my husband gets back, he will have to self-isolate in the same house.

“This is all just utter madness.”

And in a desperate bid to make it home, one group even chartered a fishing boat to get back on time.

Classical music group The Dunedin Consort wrote on Twitter: “Au revoir France! As exits from concerts go, this one is quite unique.

“We’re sailing back to the UK on a fishing boat overnight to beat the quarantine.”

But Andrew Pickering, a painter and decorator from Oxford, was one of the unlucky ones and will now face a quarantine after trying and failing to book a ferry.

The 42-year-old said: “I’m drained. Suppose I have to stay in France and try again tomorrow. It means quarantine.

“It’s a real shame. They could have given us more time. It is a disaster. ”

But many were also faced to pay exorbitant prices to get home following the government’s announcement of a 14-day quarantine on Thursday night.

British Airways was selling tickets for a flight from Paris to London Heathrow on Friday night costing £452 when the same journey on a Saturday could be made with the airline for just £66.

And the cheapest ticket on a Eurostar train from Paris to London was £210, compared with £165 on Saturday.

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, the train service which carries vehicles through the Channel Tunnel, was also fully booked on Friday.

But many Brits made it back in the nick of time.

Bernard Rust from East Sussex was due to arrive in Newhaven from Dieppe at exactly 4am this morning.

He told the BBC: “My ferry is scheduled to arrive at 4am precisely. What happens one minute either side of that?”

He needn’t have worried, as his ferry docked at 3.58am.

Arriving on British soil this morning, Mr Rust, who had been on holiday in Normandy, said: “Apparently legally we’ve arrived in the UK when the rope is tied up and the ship is docked.”

He added: “3.58 in the UK, we’re on land. Fantastic.”

Neil Taylor, 65, from Walsall, West Midlands, cut short his camping holiday in Saint-Valery-sur-Somme, northern France, with his 12-year-old grandson Jack.

He said: “I’m furious with Boris Johnson. The announcement was way too short notice.

“Some people who are in the South of France would’ve had to drive for eight hours or more to get to Calais. It’s not fair.”

IT manager Lewis Kitson, 37, said: “This is just a complete shambles. It’s chaos. They’re making it up as they go along now.

“They can’t justify this. It’s guess work. I’m not bothered about quarantine if I’m too late. I’ve just come through France on a road trip. I’m trying to book to get home.

“They’ll have to put me in prison before I comply with quarantine.

“The whole thing is ridiculous. It’s still not enough time. I’m really trying to get a ferry booked. It’s a disgrace.”

And another returning Brit revealed she was forced to quit her job on a superyacht in the south of France over fears quarantine would make her miss her first few weeks at university.

The 21-year-old stewardess, who arrived into London’s St Pancras International at 9am on Thursday, said: “I don’t think the quarantine is a good thing at all. I think it is so stupid.

“There is nothing whatsoever stopping anyone visiting their friends and family when they have been travelling.”

And mum-of-two Leanne Smith and her husband Paul, both 39, had forked out around £3,000 on a Eurocamp holiday at a site near Paris.

They were due to start the week-long trip with their young children on Thursday – but decided to drive back to Manchester after the quarantine was announced.

Leanne said: “We were in bed in our hotel last night just waiting for the news to break.

“We knew it was going to be announced but we didn’t want to risk losing all our money. That would’ve just been a nightmare.”

But some defiant Brits made their way to France yesterday anyway and were untroubled by the looming threat of a quarantine.

France has said Brits will be required to quarantine when they arrive in the country but has not clarified when this will come into force.

Queues of cars waited to take the ferry from Dover to Calais, as thousands of Brits raced home in the opposite direction.

Despite the chaos, one family from South East London said they would still “have a great trip,” adding they were “mentally prepared” for the news.

Jamie Harrison and wife Bernie, both 43, headed off on a 10-day camping trip in Nice with their three children JJ, nine, Luke, six, and Nelly, three, today.

Dad Jamie said: “Of course I didn’t really want it to happen but I could see it coming. We’re still going to enjoy ourselves and have a great trip.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps previously said anyone turning up trying to get a last minute seat home before the quarantine came into force would “almost certainly be disappointed.”

Mr Shapps told Sky News: “Don’t just turn up because you will almost certainly be disappointed and it will just create queues which no one wants to see.”

Holidaymakers Stuart and Anna Buntine told how they spent nearly £1,000 to make it home from France on Friday.

Mr Buntine, 58, said: “We didn’t get our notification until this morning, where we were staying in Burgundy there wasn’t a lot of internet.

“I went to bed last night thinking it was all OK, woke up at 7am to find we had to get back here pretty sharpish.

“We couldn’t get tickets, all the sites had crashed… we had to buy business class tickets back today so it’s cost nearly £1,000.”

In response to the British government’s move, France has warned it will impose “reciprocal measures” for Brits arriving in the country but there is no official time or date set for when this could happen.

Michael Smallwood, 60, of New Ash Green Kent, was booked on a ferry to leave for Dover on Monday but was scrambling to leave France yesterday.

The self-employed carpet cleaner faces losing a lot of business if forced to quarantine and couldn’t get in touch with the ferry company.

He said: “It’s a race against time. It’s not good. It’s worrying.”

Although required to by law, some Brits say they cannot afford to quarantine for two weeks.

Two pub workers arriving back in London from a 10-day trip to Belgium should be self-isolating for 14 days – but that they had been taken off furlough and needed to work.

Asking to remain anonymous, one said: “I need the money, I can’t work from home, I need to work. It’s so tricky.

“My boss won’t allow me to legally, so I’ll need to find some kind of odd work in the meantime to get by.”

And passengers at Manchester Airport told of their reaction to new quarantine rules were brought in for those travelling to and arriving from France or Holland.

Wendy and Martin Ingle were due to fly to Amsterdam with their 18-year-old daughter Sophie, who’s starting her degree course at Raboud University, in Nijmegen.

But the couple, from Stoke, were forced to leave her to catch a flight alone because they can’t afford to quarantine.

“We’ve been on the west coast in France and they’ve been nearly empty. We’ve felt safe here. We now feel quite stressed and worried.”

The Government’s decision gave half a million Brits in France less than a day to get back if they want to avoid going into quarantine.

But with flights fully booked and the Channel Tunnel packed, many missed the 4am deadline.

More than 5,000 people searched to book a ferry to Dover on Friday, the P&O website says, with many of the listed times as “limited service”.

Ferry firm DFDS was booked solid, with eight time slots having sold out completely.

A spokesman told The Sun: “We are just expecting it to get busier and busier.

“All of our ferries are running but unfortunately it’s not possible to have extra bookings on board because of the Covid situation. I’d urge people to check online before you leave.”

Families with children now risk missing the first week of school as 14-day self-isolation measures are re-imposed, but some are undeterred.

Another 500,000 Brits due to travel to France in the coming weeks have had their holiday plans thrown into chaos.

The Netherlands and Malta were also added to the quarantine list.

Boris Johnson said he had to be “absolutely ruthless” over imposing the travel rules, “even with our closest and dearest friends and partners”

The PM added: “I think everybody understands that. We can’t be remotely complacent about our own situation.

“Everybody understands that in a pandemic you don’t allow our population to be re-infected or the disease to come back in.

“That is why the quarantine measures are very important and we have to apply them in a very strict way.”

The Sun can reveal concerned medics intervened to warn the PM that France’s numbers were starting to spiral out of control.

France recorded 2,669 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday — a record outside of lockdown – and the infection rate over 14 days rose to 32.1 per 100,000.

Downing Street now fears tit-for-tat quarantine measures will be imposed by France on any Brit tourists arriving there in the coming week.

Restrictions have been imposed on 20 of the largest French cities.

Paris, Toulouse, Lille and Biarritz are among those ordering people to wear masks in outdoor areas.

Monaco and Caribbean destinations Aruba and the Turks and Caicos were also booted off the green list, meaning people returning from those places will now need to self-isolate for 14 days.

On Wednesday there were 1,009 new cases of coronavirus in Britain — less than half the total in France.

Prof Tim Spector, at King’s College London, said: “It’s encouraging to see numbers coming down slightly, and that isolated outbreaks in the North appear to be well contained so far.

“This is further confirmation that we aren’t at the beginning of a second wave and, rather, still trying to end the first.”

Mr Shapps, announcing the new travel rules on Thursday, added to the chaos by getting the deadline day wrong — saying it was Sunday instead of Saturday at 4am.

The Sun understands that Downing Street initially intended it to be Sunday, but the Scottish and Welsh governments pressed for it to be Thursday.