Quarter of Italy’s population is quarantined

A quarter of Italy’s population has been put under lockdown in a desperate bid to stop the spread of coronavirus as Pope Francis delivered his Sunday prayers via live stream.

The killer disease has gripped Italy where the number of cases rose by 1,247 in the last 24 hours – its biggest daily increase in cases since the outbreak began – taking the total to 5,883.

Another 36 people also died as a result of the virus, taking the total to 233 in the largest outbreak in Europe.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree in the early hours of this morning that will continue until April 3 affecting about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north.

The regions to be quarantined are: Lombardy, Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Pesaro, Urbino, Alessandria, Asti, Novara, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Vercelli, Padua, Treviso and Venice.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis broke with centuries of tradition by enlisting the help of technology for his weekly Angelus prayer.

‘I am close through prayer with the people who suffer from the current coronavirus epidemic,’ the 83-year-old pontiff said in a message recorded at the Vatican library and aired live on a screen on Saint Peter’s Square.

The Pope himself tested negative for the virus after he fell ill on Ash Wednesday with symptoms of a cold including a cough, fever, chills and sore throat.

Around the world, more and more countries are bracing for a surge in virus cases as the global death toll hits 3,500 with more than 100,000 diagnoses.

Some nations are imitating China – where the virus first emerged late last year and which has suffered the vast majority of infections – by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events.

Many countries – including Australia, Vietnam and the USA – have banned entry to anyone who has travelled through or to China recently.

Other countries, including Jordan and Lebanon, have also banned entry to anyone who travelled to Italy.

Mr Conte said: ‘For Lombardy and for the other northern provinces that I have listed there will be a ban for everybody to move in and out of these territories and also within the same territory.

‘Exceptions will be allowed only for proven professional needs, exceptional cases and health issues.’

It comes as the leader of one of Italy’s ruling parties tested positive for coronavirus marking the first senior politician to catch the bug in the nation.

Nicola Zingaretti is leader of the Democratic party and rules as part of a coalition with Five Star Movement.

There was chaos and confusion hours before Mr Conte signed the decree, as word spread that the government was planning the quarantine.

Packed bars and restaurants emptied quickly as people rushed to the railway station in Padua’s Veneto region.

Travellers with suitcases, wearing face masks, gloves and carrying bottles of sanitising gel shoved their way on to trains.

Some regional politicians were also taken by surprise.

Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia Romagna region, said parts of the decree were confusing, and asked the premier for more time to come up with ‘coherent’ solutions.

The mayor of Asti, in the Piedmont region, posted an irate video on his Facebook page condemning Rome for not keeping regional leaders in the loop.

‘Nobody told me,’ said Maurizio Rasero, adding that he had hundreds of messages on his mobile phone from alarmed citizens.

‘It’s incredible that information that is so delicate and important would come out in the newspaper first, leaking everywhere even before local authorities learn about it.’

Other countries around the world were also limiting activities, with events and festivals called off, and travel restrictions and warnings issued.

Around 90 countries outside China have reported infections, with Colombia, Costa Rica, Cambodia, Malta and Paraguay reporting first cases in the past 24 hours.

A nosedive in tourist traffic and possible disruptions to supply chains sparked fears of a worldwide economic slowdown.

Saudi Arabia banned spectators at any sports competitions, and the NBA, as well as British and Japanese sports teams, are considering doing the same, as baseball and soccer seasons are starting.

The spread of the virus has also taken a psychological toll.

Authorities and manufacturers have been trying to assure panicking consumers they do not need to hoard toilet paper, which has vanished from store shelves in various nations.

Of particular concern are passenger-packed cruise ships, many of which are confronting their own virus problems.

The Grand Princess, where 21 people tested positive for the virus, was heading for the port of Oakland, California, after idling off San Francisco for several days. There is evidence that the ship was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of almost 20 cases during an earlier voyage.

US Vice President Mike Pence said: ‘Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who will require medical help will receive it.’

President Donald Trump said he would have preferred not to let the passengers disembark on to American soil, but would defer to medical experts.

In Egypt, a cruise ship on the Nile with more than 150 people on board was under quarantine in the southern city of Luxor after 12 positive tests.

Also on Saturday, the port of Penang in Malaysia turned away the cruise ship Costa Fortuna because 64 of the 2,000 on board are from Italy. The ship had already been rejected by Thailand, and is now heading to Singapore.

And in Malta, which reported its first case of the virus yesterday, the MSC Opera ship agreed not to enter the Mediterranean country’s port amid local worries – even though there are no infections suspected on board. The ship continued to Messina, Sicily, where passengers were allowed to disembark after officials reviewed medical records.

While the global death toll has risen past 3,400, more people have now recovered from the virus than are ill with it.

As of Saturday, nearly 90,000 cases have been reported in Asia; more than 8,000 in Europe; 6,000 in the Middle East; about 450 in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean; and fewer than 50 cases reported so far in Africa.

The virus is still much less widespread than annual flu epidemics, which cause up to five million severe cases around the world and up to 650,000 deaths annually, according to the WHO.

In Iran, fears over the virus and the government’s waning credibility has become a major challenge to leaders already reeling from American sanctions. More than 1,000 infections were confirmed overnight, taking the country’s total to 5,823 cases, including 145 deaths.

South Korea, the hardest-hit country outside China, reported 93 new cases on Sunday morning, taking the total to 7,134, with 50 deaths overall.

China on Sunday morning reported 44 new cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest level since it began publishing nationwide figures on January 20, and 27 new deaths.

But while infections were increasing more slowly, the country was struck by a fresh tragedy: A hotel used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients collapsed on Saturday, killing at least four people.

In the United States, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention urged older adults and people with severe medical conditions to ‘stay home as much as possible’ and avoid crowds.

The number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Washington state reached 16, although that figure could be higher, based on figures released by the nursing home at the centre of the outbreak.

The Life Care Centre of Kirkland said on Saturday that, since February 19, 26 of its residents have died. Typically, about three to seven residents die at the facility each month.

Even islands in the middle of the Indian Ocean have not been spared, with the tiny archipelago nation of the Maldives reporting its first cases. Health authorities there locked down two of its tourist resorts after two expatriate workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The virus has returned to Vietnam, which reported its first new coronavirus case in three weeks as a woman who had returned from a trip to Europe during which she visited London, Milan and Paris.

Nguyen Hong Nhung, 26, was admitted to a hospital in the Vietnamese capital on Thursday suffering from a fever.

Greece has recorded 21 new cases, bringing the total in the country to 66.

Most of the cases were individuals in a travelling party that had gone on a pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt, the health ministry said in an announcement. The group returned to Greece on Feb. 27.

One of the travellers, a 66-year-old man, was in intensive care in the city of Patras in the western Peloponnese.

A row has erupted there between doctors and the influential Church of Greece over whether to restrict Holy Communion amid a rising number of coronavirus cases.

In Italy one of the big impacts has been loses of billions among the nation’s hotels, restaurants and popular tourist sites.

The federation of hospital doctors this week stressed that no exception ‘for religious, sacramental or metaphysical reasons’ should be made to state health warnings to please the Church.

Greece has so far confirmed 45 coronavirus cases, most of them among a group of pilgrims that travelled to Israel and Egypt last month.

But in the run-up to Orthodox Easter in April that traditionally sees a high turnout, the church is holding its ground.

‘It’s not possible to shut down churches, or to not give out Holy Communion,’ bishop Chrysostomos of Patras, one of the areas with the most virus cases, said this week.

‘Whoever believes that holy communion is life has nothing to fear, it’s a matter of faith.

‘Across the centuries, there is no case of sickness spreading through Holy Communion,’ he told Open TV.

In Romania, the Orthodox Church has allowed worshippers to bring their own spoon to communion and to kiss icons in their own homes.

The accelerating spread of coronavirus emptied Italian train stations and airports while turning parts of Rome into a ghost town.

Many of the city’s outdoor restaurants and cafes were either closed on Friday night or had free tables.

The expansive street that runs from Rome’s Colosseum along the Forum was deserted and the magnificent ruins weren’t swarmed by tourists.

The sharp drop in visitor numbers is wreaking havoc with the Italian tourism industry and contributing to fears that the anaemic economy is about to tip back into recession.

It comes as the WHO told all countries to make containment ‘their highest priority’ as the global death toll reaches 3,000 with more than 100,000 confirmed cases.

The WHO called the spread of the coronavirus ‘deeply concerning’.

Yesterday, the Italian government revealed they would draft in retired doctors to battle the crisis.

The decision to bring in 20,000 additional staff to fight the escalating epidemic was one of several measures adopted by the government during an all-night cabinet meeting after the country reported 49 more deaths in one day.

The Italian government said its medical recruitment drive should help double the staff of hospitals’ respiratory and infectious disease departments.

It should also increase the number of intensive care beds from 5,000 to 7,500 in the coming days.

BY TERRI-ANN WILLIAMS AND JAMES TAPSFIELD FOR MAILONLINE

A student at Oxford University has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from overseas travel.

Public Health England confirmed the case to the university yesterday and the Vice-Chancellor informed staff in an internal email seen by the MailOnline.

In the email Professor Louise Richardson claimed she was ‘constrained as to what she could say’ but was ‘glad to report’ that the student self-isolated as soon as they developed symptoms and did not attend university or college events after they fell ill.

So far in the UK there have been 209 confirmed cases of the disease and two deaths.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this morning admitted it is now a question of ‘when’ the UK will face a mass coronavirus outbreak – as she confirmed that experts fear a huge death toll in a ‘worst case’ scenario.

On the Oxford University website, it states that the risk to other staff and students is ‘very low and that university and college activities can continue as normal’.

The university did not reveal what country the student had travelled from but said its immediate concerns were for the affected student and their family, along with the health and wellbeing of university staff, students and visitors.

‘It has been established that the affected student did not attend any university or college events after they felt ill, when they subsequently self-isolated.

‘As a result, PHE has advised that the risk to other students and staff is very low and that university and college activities can continue as normal. They have also advised that the university and colleges do not need to take any additional public health actions in the light of this specific case.

‘We have worked with PHE to make sure that anyone who was in contact with the student after they fell ill have been notified and that they are able to access support and information as needed. PHE do not consider individuals infectious until they develop symptoms.’

It added that the university is taking the situation ‘very seriously’ and said support would be available for those with any concerns, adding that they would share any further updates of the infection as appropriate.

In an internal note seen by MailOnline Vice-Chancellor Richardson added that the university had been advised that it does not need to take any additional public health actions in light of the case.

‘We have anticipated this eventuality and have been preparing for it for some weeks now. Moreover, given the rate of infection across the country, there will in all likelihood be other cases’.

This morning a spokesperson for Oxford University said there were unable to reveal where the student had travelled from and said that the university was continuing to follow advise from Public Health England.

The case at Oxford University comes as a hazmat team were last night pictured going into a student accommodation building at the University of Edinburgh.

Two officers were seen in the suits on campus, and two emergency response vehicles were also parked outside.

A witness told MailOnline that they had arrived at the campus at around 7pm last night.

It is not yet clear why the team was at the campus.

The Department of Health confirmed that cases of the virus in mainland Britain rose by 42 early on Saturday, before officials in Northern Ireland revealed another three cases on Saturday evening.

Overall, there are 184 confirmed cases in England, 16 in Scotland, seven in Northern Ireland and two in Wales.

Scottish First Minister Sturgeon today stressed that most people who contract the illness will only suffer ‘mild symptoms’.

But she accepted that the government was preparing for a 100,000 deaths. Asked reports of the figure in the Sunday Times, Ms Sturgeon told Sky News: ‘We’re looking at the scientific worst case scenarios right now… these kind of figures are very much worst case scenarios.’

She added that the government was looking to mitigate the impact on vulnerable people.

‘These kind of figures are broadly in terms of the worst case scenarios that we face,’ she said.

‘But they are not forecasts. They are not forecasts of what will necessarily happen.’

Ms Sturgeon said it was ‘inevitable’ that the health service will need more resources.

On moving to the ‘contain’ phase of UK reaction, Ms Sturgeon said: ‘It probably is a case of ‘’when’’ now.’

‘This is a serious situation, but the vast majority of people who get this virus will have very mild symptoms and recover reasonably quickly,’ she said.

Across the UK the spread of the virus has been impacted the way people go about their day to day lives and many have been spotted wearing face masks when using public transport.

This is while a usually busy and bustling Soho in London remained relatively empty last night as many people opted to stay at home instead.

MailOnline has contacted Edinburgh University.