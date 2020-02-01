Queen and Prince Charles hold ’emergency meeting’ to discus Prince Andrew

The Queen and Prince Charles have held crisis talks about the scandal engulfing Prince Andrew over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The pair took time away from estate business at Sandringham for an emergency meeting after Andrew was criticised by the FBI for offering ‘zero-cooperation’ with their probe into the billionaire paedophile.

A royal source told The Sun: ‘Both had hoped the Duke of York could perhaps be rehabilitated back into public life in time but that is now looking increasingly unlikely.’

It comes amid ‘growing frustration’ among members of the royal family over the international attention the Duke of York’s ties to Epstein is bringing.

Yesterday, Andrew furiously denied claims by New York state attorney Geoffrey Berman that he had not cooperated with the US probe, insisting to friends that he would be happy to comment but ‘hadn’t been approached yet’.

And there was yet more attention on the Epstein case after it emerged the Met Police could reoped their own sex-trafficking investigation into the convicted sex offender, who hanged himself in his New York prison cell last year.

Earlier this week, Berman stood outside Epstein’s New York mansion and accused the Queen’s son of failing to respond to requests by the FBI and US prosecutors for an interview over his friendship with the financier.

Roberts sued Epstein in 2015 and claims she had sex with the Duke of York three times, including once in London when she was 17, once in New York and another time at Epstein’s private Caribbean island of Little St James.

The claims against the Duke of York in that case were struck out by a judge for being ‘immaterial and impertinent.

Prince Andrew has ’emphatically’ denied any relationship with the mother-of-three, who now lives in Cairns in Australia, ‘in any form’ and that he does not recall a 2001 pictured of him with Ms Roberts being taken.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight the Duke of York claimed he does not remember meeting Roberts.

He said he was at a Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey, the night he is accused of going to Tramp nightclub with the then-teenager.

Epstein was found hanged in his Manhattan jail cell last August awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

He previously received an 18-month prison sentence in Florida in 2008 on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Despite the conviction, Prince Andrew continued to associate with Epstein and was pictured staying with him at his mansion in Manhattan in 2010.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when asked about the meeting possible meeting between the Queen and the Prince of Wales.