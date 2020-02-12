Queen Elizabeth expresses sympathy, blessings to China on anti-epidemic fight

LONDON, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has conveyed her condolences to Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming for China’s losses, as well as blessings for the Chinese people’s efforts in the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Chinese embassy in Britain said Friday.

The Queen’s message was conveyed by Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, while he and his family attended a celebration for the Chinese New Year at the ambassador’s official residence on Thursday.

Prince Andrew said the Queen was very concerned about China’s novel coronavirus epidemic and understood that the fight against it is now at a crucial stage.

“At the critical time of fighting coronavirus, I express my sincere sympathy for Chinese people, and pray for the speedy control and victory over the virus,” the Queen said in her message to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people.

The Queen also extended Chinese New Year greetings to Xi and the Chinese people, said the prince.

Prince Andrew was introduced by Liu to the situation of China’s efforts of prevention and control against the epidemic.

Liu said that since the outbreak, the Chinese president has attached great importance to making the safety and health of those in China the first priority.

The ambassador said that prevention and control work is being vigorously carried out and has achieved positive results.

Noting the broad support of the international community, including the United Kingdom, Liu said he believed the battle against the outbreak would be successful.