Queen Elizabeth II in the live stream: Watch the speech on the crisis live on the Internet

Elizabeth II has only spoken to the British in a similar way three times. The rapidly increasing deaths from the corona virus do not bode well for their country. The 93-year-old Queen is also personally at risk from the pandemic because she is at risk with her age. That is why the Queen is addressing the nation tonight at 9 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth II calls on the British to persevere and be disciplined in the coronavirus pandemic. This emerges from excerpts of a speech by the 93-year-old monarch, which was published in advance. Apart from the traditional Christmas speeches, it is only the fourth such speech by the British head of state who has been in office since 1952. Previously, Elizabeth II had spoken to the British in 2002 when her mother, Queen Mum, died, before Princess Diana was buried in 1997 and during the 1991 Gulf War.

Queen to Corona: “Break in the life of our country”

“I am addressing you at a time that I know is increasingly challenging,” the Queen said. “A time of interruption of life in our country; a disturbance that has plunged some into grief, for many financial difficulties and for all of us, means enormous changes in our daily life,” the Queen is quoted as saying.

Hardly concealed, she alluded to the privations of the Second World War. She hoped “that the characteristics of self-discipline, quiet, good-natured determination, and compassion still characterize this country,” said the Queen. “And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as ever.”

Their choice of words recalled a speech on the 75th anniversary of D-Day last year, the Allied landing in Normandy during the Second World War. The war generation, their generation, was resilient, she had said at the time. Now she seems to be asking the same thing from today’s British. “I hope that in the coming years everyone can be proud of how they dealt with this challenge,” said the Queen.

Queen Elisabeth and Prince Philip belong to the risk group

The speech was recorded under strict precautions at Windsor Castle, according to the British news agency PA. The Queen and her husband, 98-year-old Prince Philip, had already retired there in mid-March. The couple is considered particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 lung disease due to their old age.

The British Department of Health recorded the highest number of deaths in one day to date, with 708 deaths on Saturday. Among them was a five year old child. A total of 4313 people have died of Covid-19 lung disease in British hospitals. Until Saturday, 41 903 people tested positive for the coronavirus.