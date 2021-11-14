Queen Elizabeth’s news: Due to illness, Her Majesty will be unable to attend the Cenotaph’s Remembrance Sunday service.

What is the Invictus Heart?

This is the first Invictus Games-themed series from Archwell Productions, which is owned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The international adaptive sports competition Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, in 2014, is still a project close to his heart.

Netflix and Archwell Productions, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s own production company, will collaborate on the first documentary series.

In their new documentary series, Oscar winners Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara follow competitors, organizers, and patron Prince Harry on their journey to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the games had to be postponed, but they will now take place in 2022.

The series will reveal each individual’s bravery stories as they prepare for the global event.

“We’ve known since the first Invictus Games in 2014 that each competitor would contribute in their own unique way to а mosаic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” said Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

“This series will provide а window into the inspiring and moving stories of these competitors as they prepare to compete in the Netherlаnds next year.” I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead, or prouder of the Invictus community for consistently inspiring global healing, human potential, and continued service as Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Gаmes Foundаtion.

‘