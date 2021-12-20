Queen Elizabeth’s news – Her Majesty, 95, has canceled her Christmas plans and may spend the day alone for the first time in her life.

THE QUEEN has been forced to cancel her Christmas plans in Sandringham due to Covid’s fears – and she may be alone for the first time in her life.

She had hoped to spend the holidays at her favorite country retreat, where she has spent the holidays for decades.

Instead, for the second year in a row, the monarch will remain at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty’s absence from Sandringham for the holiday season was the first in 32 years.

It’s unclear who, if anyone, will accompany her on December 25, but family members have vowed to keep the president safe.

In the wake of the virus scare, the Queen has already canceled her holiday family gathering.

For the most up-to-date information on the royal family, visit our royal family live blog…

The Queen is said to have asked Prince William and the rest of his family to stop flying in helicopters due to safety concerns.

According to royal commentator Russell Myers, the Duke of Cambridge will most likely follow his grandmother’s advice.

“There’s an old age rule that members of the Royal Family don’t travel together,” Mr Myers told ITV’s This Morning. “The reason is because if disaster strikes, you could potentially have the line of succession obliterated.”

“It’s about time to take your hand off the controls, split the family up when you travel whether it’s up to Norfolk or abroad,” the Queen is said to have whispered in William’s ear.

“The reason for this is that if tragedy struck the Cambridges, Prince Harry would have to return and take the line of succession.”

“With the Sussexes leaving the Royal Family and settling in America, that would obviously be a contentious issue.”

“I’m confident he’ll do whatever his grandmother asks.”

Piers Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex on Good Morning Britain prompted a 124% increase in complaints to Ofcom this year.

The March broadcast drew 54,595 complaints to the media watchdog, making it the most complained-about television episode of 2021.

Morgan stated that he did not believe Meghan’s claims about her mental health that she made during her Oprah Winfrey interview.

Morgan left the show for good after a squabble with a co-host.

More than 150,000 complaints were filed with Ofcom this year, setting a new high.

The total figure excludes complaints about the BBC, which are handled first and foremost by the corporation.

“Interestingly, it’s a relatively small number of TV shows driving the lion’s share; the top five…,” said Adam Baxter, Ofcom’s director of standards and audience protection.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.