Queen is left ‘very sad’ as Meghan WON’T bring Archie along when she joins Prince Harry this week

Meghan Markle is not expected to bring son Archie with her when she joins Prince Harry in Britain this week for their last round of royal engagements.

The Queen, 93, and Prince Philip, 98, are said to be ‘very sad’ by the news, having seen so little of Archie since his birth, according to the Sunday Times.

It is believed that Archie, who has yet to set foot on UK soil this year, will remain with the Sussexes’ nanny, and with Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney.

Archie’s last official sighting was in a photograph with his father the Duke of Sussex, posted to the Sussex Royal Instagram account last New Year’s Eve.

Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave Archie behind is also thought to add another £50,000 to the royal couple’s security bill, The Sun reports.

A royal insider told the paper: ‘Meghan’s London jaunt is proving a real headache.’

They added: ‘It’s an expensive time just when the costs of looking after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are under scrutiny.’

Prince Harry, 35, left Meghan, 38, and their nine-month-old son in Canada as he embarked on a final round of official duties last week.

Launching an eco-friendly travel company in Edinburgh, the senior royal made headlines as he asked delegates ‘just to call him Harry’.

He also performed a duet with Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios for a new charity single before recreating the Beatles’ iconic zebra crossing photo outside.

Harry flew to Britain on a commercial flight and arrived in Edinburgh on an eco-friendly LNER train from, with taxpayer-funded Scotland Yard bodyguards.

The Queen’s grandson has been stung by criticism over the past six months of his frequent use of private jets while campaigning on environmental issues.

Harry’s flight to Britain this week was believed to have been the seventh flight the Queen’s grandson has taken so far this year, following return trips from Vancouver Island to London, Miami in Florida and Palo Alto in California.

The Duke will be joined by Meghan this week for five further official appearances.