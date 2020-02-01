Queen Letizia of Spain attends the funeral of the Duchess of Badajoz in San Lorenzo 

Queen Letizia of Spain put on a somber display as she joined King Felipe for the funeral of Princess Pilar de Borbon today.

The royal, 47, was seen arriving with her husband, Felipe, 51, to mourn the death of Infanta Pilar of Spain, who died of colon cancer aged 83 earlier this month.

Baptised María del Pilar, the late Duchess of Badajoz was the granddaughter of the former King Alfonso XIII of Spain and Princess Louise of Orléans, and was given the title of Infanta of Spain (given to sons and daughters of kings) when her brother King Juan Carlos ascended the throne.

King Juan Carlos’ son is King Felipe, making Princess Pilar de Borbon Felipe’s aunt.

Queen Letizia opted for a black belted coat, scarf and clutch bag as she arrived in town of San Lorenzo of El Escorial in the community of Madrid.

The couple arrived at the church, before standing at the front as the attendees mourned the late royal.

Pilar de Borbón died on the 8 January after being urgently admitted to the Ruber International Clinic in Madrid on January 5, the day of Juan Carlos’s 82nd birthday.

Although details of her conditions were not confirmed, the Duchess revealed in late May 2019 that she suffered from colon cancer.

Juan Carlos was the last visitor to go to her in her final moments, after her children, nieces and nephews and sister-in law Margarita de Borbón, Queen Emeritus Sofía came to pay their respects.

Pilar’s last public appearance was last November, at the opening of the New Future charity bazaar in Madrid. She was affectionately called Doña Pi by the public, who liked her for her dedication to several charitable causes.

She leaves behind her five children Simoneta Gómez-Acebo de Borbón, Juan Gómez-Acebo de Borbón, Viscount of La Torre, Bruno Gómez-Acebo de Borbón Luis Gómez-Acebo ed Borbón and Fernando Gómez-Acebo de Borbón.

She was born Maria del Pilar Alfonsa Juana Victoria Luisa Ignacia y Todos los Santos de Borbon y Borbon-Dos Sicilias, she was born on July 30th 1936 in Cannes, France.

She spent most of her early years exiled from Spain during the Franco Regime after her grandfather King Alfonso XIII was forced to flea the country.

In 1967 she married Luis Gomez-Acebo and renounced her rights to the throne (which was still defunct) to do so.

After the death of General Franco in 1975, her brother Juan Carlos ascended the throne and later made her Infanta of Spain and the title of HRH, Her Royal Highness.