Queen meets Anthony Joshua during Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey

He is used to being king of the ring, but today boxer Anthony Joshua came face-to-face with real life royalty when he met the Queen at Westminster Abbey.

The British world champion, 30, was introduced to the Queen, 90, following the Commonwealth Day Service in London this afternoon.

Standing at 6ft 6in tall, charming Joshua towered over the diminutive 5ft 4in monarch during their brief conversation.

At one point he bent down to move his head closer to the monarch’s, as if to better hear what she was saying.

Joshua, dapper in a suit and tie, was also introduced to the Duchess of Sussex, 38, who looked stunning in an emerald green ensemble by Emilia Wickstead.

He also shook hands with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds.

Prince William avoided shaking hands, apparently due to fears over the spread of coronavirus, and quipped to Joshua: ‘I feel you’d crush mine.’

International boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua delivered a reflection at the service, while singers Alexandra Burke and Craig David performed.

The engagement marked the last official outing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before they give up their royal titles at the end of March as part of their ‘Megxit’ departure agreement.

The couple joined the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey for the outing.

But, unlike last year, Harry and Meghan were conducted to their seats, rather than waiting for the Queen’s arrival and walking through the church in London with the monarch and key royals as they did last year.

It also emerged today that last-minute changes were made to the royal arrangements, meaning Prince William and Kate, who were due to join the Queen in the procession, were also conducted to their places.

The two couples exchanged a few brief words during the engagement but largely stayed apart.

From March 31, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their HRH styles as they pursue a new life of personal and financial freedom, mostly in North America.