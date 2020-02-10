Queen sat in silence and consoled an Aberfan survivor for 30 MINUTES, royal biographer says

The Queen silently comforted a woman for half an hour after learning she had lost seven relatives in the Aberfan tragedy, a royal biographer has claimed.

Her Majesty, 93, visited the Welsh mining village on October 29 1966, eight days after a devastating avalanche of slurry killed 144 people, including 116 children.

She was criticised by some for not immediately heading to the national disaster and Netflix drama The Crown showed the monarch, played by Olivia Colman, apparently faking tears when meeting residents.

But British royal author Penny Junor, 70, has suggested the Queen was far from apathetic towards the tragedy and ‘showed her humanity’ to the locals in a quiet manner.

Penny made the remarks on ITV’s Inside the Crown: Secrets of the Royals, which airs tonight at 9pm.

She said: ‘When she actually arrived she spoke with families and there was one woman who’d lost seven members of her family.

‘The Queen just sat with her, quietly, saying nothing, for half an hour. That was the Queen showing her humanity.’

It is unclear who the resident was that the Queen visited for half an hour.

An entire generation was almost wiped out when 150,000 tonnes of coal waste slid down the hillside before engulfing Pantglas Junior School on October 21 1966.

The disaster unfolded, following days of heavy rain, when excavated mining debris from the Merthyr Vale Colliery was dislodged and came thundering towards the village.

Prince Philip first travelled to Aberfan without the Queen a day after the tragedy and it is thought his wife stayed away so she didn’t distract from the rescue efforts.

In episode three of The Crown, it claims the monarch was forced to visit the disaster after a public backlash and showed little emotion towards the situation.

During the outing, Olivia’s portrayal of the Queen dabs her eye as if wiping a tear away, after talking to the bereaved. She later says: ‘I dabbed a bone-dry eye and by some miracle no one noticed.’

But Her Majesty’s decision to not visit Aberfan immediately is said to be one of her biggest regrets and most royal experts say the decision was made out of practically.

Royal historian Robert Hardman also suggested Her Majesty refused to visit the Welsh mining village until she could control her heartfelt emotions.

He said on tonight’s documentary: ‘Everyone I’ve spoken to says that the Queen was really worried that she would let the side down. She didn’t want to go there and make things worse for these families.

‘She was a young mother, Prince Edward was a baby, she knew she was going to be as overwhelmed as everybody else was. And the last thing people want is a sobbing Queen on their shoulder.’

Royal author Kati Nicholl added: ‘Of course you don’t want to be seen as apathetic but we also don’t want to see the Queen collapse, unable to cope. Overcome with emotion at times when we are looking to her to keep the nation together.

‘The occasions where you see the Queen show her grief are really few and far between but you really do see that emotion on her face [at Aberfan].’