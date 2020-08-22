Queen Says “Oh Very Well Then” to Plan for Floating Windfarms Off Welsh Coast

The Queen, or perhaps merely the people working numerous layers beneath her in the Crown Estate office, have granted developers permission to prepare the seabed off the Welsh coast for two new floating offshore windfarms.

They’ll be 27 miles off the coast of Pembroke Dock, and will ultimately take the form of the 96MW Erebus Project, managed by Blue Gem Wind in collaboration with the renewables division of oil producer Total. First, though, a demonstrator unit will be installed, anchored, and set running, using Principle Power’s WindFloat technology – a sort of moored static foundation – to hold the turbines in place. Hopefully through the winter and everything.

The technology is not particularly new, as there’s already the WindFloat Atlantic site off Portugal bunging as much as 25MW into the grid. Ours is bigger, though, and should be online by the fairly vague completion date of the mid-2020s. If they’re just towed in place how hard can it be? [Guardian]