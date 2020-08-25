Queen Should Strip Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Of Royal Titles, Piers Morgan Says

Piers Morgan urged Queen Elizabeth II to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles after the duchess encouraged the American people to participate in the election.

The English broadcaster has been openly criticizing Markle for years now. And this time, Morgan wants the Queen to strip her and her husband Prince Harry of their royal titles.

“The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way,” he wrote on Twitter while sharing a video of Markle encouraging the people to vote in the upcoming election.

“We vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us because that’s what community is all about and that’s specifically, what this election is all about,” Markle said in the clip.

Morgan’s call to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles received mixed reactions from the netizens. Many disagreed because they thought that Markle is an American citizen and has the right to be involved in the election. But some supported Morgan’s call.

“Seriously, dude? She was & IS an American b4 she is/was royal. She’s an American citizen & has all rights to speak about the election in the country she was born,raised & currently living in. They can’t pick who they fall in love w/. They can’t pick the family their born 2,” one wrote.

“Meghan is American. Telling people to vote is non partisan they are not working royals,” royal expert Marlene Koenig commented.

“Correct, but the promo billed her as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, which is a royal title and the RF cannot do politics. It’s against the British Constitution. She needs to call herself Markle or Mountbatten-Windsor when she’s talking politics,” one responded to Koenig.

Meanwhile, another user said they care about the royal family and accused Markle of ruining it. The user agreed with Morgan’s call to strip the Sussexes of their royal titles, so that Markle will be left with nothing and no one will cover news about her anymore.

A different user defended Markle and stressed that the duchess has not harmed anyone. The netizen also said the Americans do not care about the monarchy, and since Markle and Prince Harry already gave up their royal roles, “they have the rights to say what they want about politics.”

Prince Harry and Markle have not used their royal titles in various occasions already. For instance, when they sent a thank you letter to a charity in June they only signed it with “Harry & Meghan.” However, the Queen has not stripped them of their titles yet. They were just told not to use them because they are no longer working royals.