Queen to meet patients as she officially opens new…

The Queen will officially open a major new medical facility housing two specialist hospitals under one roof.

The Royal National ENT Hospital and the Eastman Dental Hospital now share a state-of-the-art building in central London, a specialist centre for treating conditions relating to the head and neck.

The hospitals are part of UCLH (University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust) and undertake ground-breaking research and develop new ways to treat rare and complex dental, ear, nose, throat, hearing and balance conditions.

During her visit the Queen will see first-hand the work being carried out across the facility, visiting the adult dental and paediatric treatment floors and the auditory implant centre.

She will speak to patients who have benefited from the hospitals’ care and meet staff, including dental and other clinicians, who will showcase their units.

On the paediatric floor, the Queen will meet children and families taking part in creative health play sessions.