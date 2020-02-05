Queen Victoria of Sweden appears sombre as she leads royal family at the funeral of Dagmar von Arbin

The Swedish royal family gathered in Stockholm earlier today to pay their respects to one of the king’s cousins Dagmar von Arbin.

Dagmar, granddaughter of Prince Oscar of Bernadotte, was the oldest member of the Swedish royal family when she passed away aged 103 just before Christmas.

Leading the mourners at the Oscars Church were King Carl Gustaf, 73, and Queen Silvia, 76, who looked solemn as they paid their respects.

They were closely followed by eldest daughter and heir to the throne Crown Princess Victoria, 42, who walked arm-in-arm with her husband Prince Daniel, 46, as they paid their final respects to the late Countess.

They were also joined by son Prince Carl Philip, 40, and his wife, Princess Sofía, 35.

Younger sister Princess Madeleine, who lives in Florida, was noticeably absent from the proceedings in Stockholm earlier today.

Crown Princess Victoria arrived alongside her parents and husband Prince Daniel, with the couple walking arm-in-arm to the service.

The mother-of-two, who appeared without her children, looked elegant in a belted black coat teamed with a matching bow in her hair.

Her sister-in-law Sofia, Duchess of Värmland, donned a fur-trimmed coat dress with black stilettos for the event, teaming her outfit with a wide-brimmed hat.

After the church service, the royal family will move on to a memorial service, which will be held in the Royal Academy of Engineering’s party hall.

Dagmar, who was born Bernadotte af Wisborg, had held the title of oldest member of the Swedish royal family before she passed away.

Dagmar was the granddaughter of Prince Oscar Bernadotte, who was King Gustaf V’s younger brother.

She was a second cousin and friend of the King’s father, Prince Gustaf Adolf, making her a distant cousin to King Carl Gustaf, and remained close to the royal family throughout her life.

According to her daughter Cathrine von Arbin, her mother was ‘full of life’ until she passed away in December.

Speaking to Swedish Woman’s magazine, she said: ‘She was the best you have had in her life, she was an amazing mother.’

She added: ‘It was always full speed of mother. She had many friends and was healthy until the end which is a great joy.