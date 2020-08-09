Queen will skip church at Balmoral today due to coronavirus concerns but could attend live-stream service

THE Queen will today skip her usual church visit at Balmoral — but has been offered the chance to attend a live-streamed service.

Virus concerns and worries over crowds mean Her Maj, 94, will not visit Crathie Kirk during her summer stay at the estate.

But the prayer mat is being rolled out by the Very Rev Susan Brown, honorary chaplain to the Queen in Scotland.

She said: “Sunday service is very important to Her Majesty, but her faith is a daily thing.

“At the moment all people attending church must wear a mask and that seems to include the minister. How can they preach in a mask?

“I think the Queen will probably have to view a streamed service somewhere.

“It would be wonderful if it was one from here.”

Dr Brown’s streamed Sunday service at Dornoch Cathedral in the Highlands has topped 700 views a time — more than double the normal summer congregation.

Her two-minute daily reflections have reached over 1,500 each day.

Dr Brown, a former Moderator of the General Assembly, became the first woman to take charge of a cathedral in the UK.

She conducted marriage ceremonies for Madonna and film director Guy Ritchie as well as for technology entrepreneur Elon Musk and actress Talulah Riley. All later divorced.

Dr Brown was appointed as a chaplain to the Queen in 2011 and has preached to her and met her many times.

The Queen arrived at Balmoral on Tuesday and typically spends 12 weeks there in late summer.

The length of this stay has not been confirmed.

During lockdown she could not attend Sunday services at All Saints Chapel on the Windsor estate.

But it was understood prayers were accommodated inside the castle, which has a chapel.

A Palace spokesman last night said that any arrangements are private.

