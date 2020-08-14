Queen’s Former Spokesman Wishes For Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To ‘Find Peace’ After Finding Freedom

Dickie Arbiter hopes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will find peace after finding freedom.

Arbiter, the Queen’s former press spokesman from 1988 to 2000, recently commented on the book “Finding Freedom” written by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. According to him, he felt that Markle’s dad was ghosted in the book and wished that the royal couple could find peace for their own sake.

“When I finished reading #FindingFreedom a few days ago I omitted to go through the illustrations. Who’s idea was it to #ghost #ThomasMarkle – the authors or the subjects? Now #H&M have found freedom I hope in time, for their sakes, they find peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Arbiter’s post about the royal couple received mixed reactions from the social media users. Some felt that things will end badly for the couple, while others think that the people, including Arbiter, should leave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alone for the couple’s peace.

“Their greed and self importance won’t allow them to be happy, they’ll be miserable for the rest of their lives. Always coveting what others have and blaming everyone but themselves for the mess they created. They would both greatly benefit from some self reflection,” one commented.

“I can only see this ending very badly in some way, It pains me to say it, but it’s a disaster waiting to happen. I sincerely hope that the powers that be are aware and are watching very carefully. Such a sad situation,” another added.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users believed that Prince Harry and Markle are in a better situation after leaving the royal family. One is even convinced that the royal couple is already enjoying a peaceful life.

“It may have ended badly had they stayed. The brave soldier Harry has learned his lesson from his mom’s experience & has acted accordingly by taking his family out of a toxic environment. They have peace now,” Veronique Gerring wrote.

“They will find peace if people like you and your colleagues leave them alone and stop talking about them in a negative way,” Rita Marchese commented.

In related news, some accused Prince Harry and Markle of lying after the Authors’ Note revealed that Scobie and Durandspoke with them “when appropriate.” Scobie set the record straight and stressed that the statement referred to their few exchange of words during royal engagements, which is very different from doing actual interviews.