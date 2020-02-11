Queen’s grandson confirms royal split with wife in heartbreaking statement

The Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and wife Autumn have confirmed they have separated in a royal split. He said both families were “sad” but are “fully supportive”

The Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips has confirmed his split from wife Autumn.

A statement on their behalf said both families were left “sad” by the separation.

It said divorce was”the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship”.

They will share custody of children Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7.

Reports this week suggested Mr Phillips was left devastated by the split.

A friend told The Sun: “Peter is absolutely devastated by this and just didn’t see it coming.

“He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock.

“Autumn is a wonderful wife and mother and a very intelligent woman but she’s been telling her friends for some time that there were issues.

“She is a favourite of the Queen and I’m sure Her Majesty will be very upset by this as well.

“It’s the last thing she needs after all her recent troubles and you get the feeling that the royal family is falling apart a little bit.”

Autumn is from Canada, and there are fears her decision may have been driven by her desire to return there.

Last month, Prince Harry and Meghan shocked the royal family and the public by stepping down from royal duties.

They moved to Canada and announced plans to become “financially independent”.

But they will lose their HRH titles.